SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) Price Target Cut to $37.00

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) had its target price reduced by Truist Securities from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 69.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist lowered their target price on SI-BONE from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. began coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on SI-BONE from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SI-BONE has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

SI-BONE stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.79. 9,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,140. SI-BONE has a 52-week low of $19.26 and a 52-week high of $37.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.13. The company has a market capitalization of $724.98 million, a P/E ratio of -15.56 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.12.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.03). SI-BONE had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 30.43%. The business had revenue of $22.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.02 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SI-BONE will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,849 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.46, for a total transaction of $99,210.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Dunn sold 2,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $61,488.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,299 shares of company stock valued at $400,784 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in SI-BONE by 213.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,748,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,611,000 after buying an additional 1,189,668 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $27,408,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $25,828,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 8,814.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 652,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,741,000 after purchasing an additional 644,712 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE during the 1st quarter worth $15,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

