Truvestments Capital LLC Buys 9,180 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Truvestments Capital LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,180 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 1.2% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AT&T by 65.8% during the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on T. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.10.

T traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.13. The stock had a trading volume of 913,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,506,008. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.08. The firm has a market cap of $193.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

