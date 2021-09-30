Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.480-$0.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.940-$2.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HPP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.63.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $26.52. 19,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,715. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -666.08, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.73 and its 200 day moving average is $27.62. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 52-week low of $18.62 and a 52-week high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

In related news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

