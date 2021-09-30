STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $153.67.

STAA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered STAAR Surgical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA traded up $3.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.85. 4,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,059. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $55.01 and a 1-year high of $163.08. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.38 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.46.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 10.08%. STAAR Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.61, for a total value of $4,128,436.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 99,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,723,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick F. Williams sold 5,121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $713,764.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,776.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,315 shares of company stock valued at $7,045,851. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth about $5,504,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 18.1% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,596 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 9,298 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $36,680,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 40.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 5,295 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

