Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $732,000 Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 306 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 306.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 366.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

In related news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,615,481 shares of company stock worth $155,257,664. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE APO traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $61.97. 90,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,068,516. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.