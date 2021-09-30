Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Takes $659,000 Position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 16,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $659,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 258,583 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,204,000 after buying an additional 53,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Phillips 66 Partners from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Phillips 66 Partners from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NYSE:PSXP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 788,462. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.24. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $42.17.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.68%. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.77%.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

