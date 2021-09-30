Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Reduces Stock Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,304 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 115.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its stake in eBay by 515.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “positive” rating on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.05.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,554,974.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $104,396.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,998 shares of company stock worth $5,892,419 over the last three months. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EBAY stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.34. 137,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,379,228. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.36 and a 1-year high of $77.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $72.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.50. The firm has a market cap of $45.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.