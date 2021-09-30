Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Shares Sold by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Templeton Dragon Fund worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Templeton Dragon Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 16.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 35,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. 44.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TDF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.90. The stock had a trading volume of 70,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,251. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.99. Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.61 and a 12-month high of $27.64.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.9258 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

About Templeton Dragon Fund

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

