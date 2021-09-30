iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Holdings Lifted by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,117 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Management Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,505. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.06 and a fifty-two week high of $124.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $1.032 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. This represents a $4.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

