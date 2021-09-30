Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Holdings Lessened by Westwood Global Investments LLC

Westwood Global Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,323,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 308,742 shares during the quarter. Tenaris makes up about 10.8% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $182,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,383,727.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 498,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,304,000 after purchasing an additional 498,142 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenaris by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 14,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,209,000. Institutional investors own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TS. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tenaris from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenaris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

NYSE:TS traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.07. 165,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,923,712. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $24.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44 and a beta of 1.88.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Tenaris had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 4.13%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenaris S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

