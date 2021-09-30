RiverGlades Family Offices LLC Purchases 1,312 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 70,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 3.1% of RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 445.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BNDX traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,759,249. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.31. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $56.53 and a twelve month high of $58.77.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

