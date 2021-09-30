DePay Trading Up 8.4% Over Last 7 Days (DEPAY)

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last seven days, DePay has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. DePay has a total market capitalization of $3.48 million and approximately $48,207.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DePay coin can currently be bought for about $1.67 or 0.00003842 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DePay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DePay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

