Comparing Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) and Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics 54.24% 78.71% 65.11%

This table compares Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sera Prognostics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fulgent Genetics $421.71 million 6.41 $214.31 million $8.85 10.35

Fulgent Genetics has higher revenue and earnings than Sera Prognostics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

36.1% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.0% of Fulgent Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Sera Prognostics and Fulgent Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sera Prognostics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Fulgent Genetics 1 1 2 0 2.25

Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.91%. Fulgent Genetics has a consensus target price of $111.67, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Sera Prognostics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sera Prognostics is more favorable than Fulgent Genetics.

Summary

Fulgent Genetics beats Sera Prognostics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sera Prognostics Company Profile

Sera Prognostics Inc. is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc. is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

