$0.24 Earnings Per Share Expected for Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Five9’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.29. Five9 posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Five9 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.30.

In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.78, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,446,195.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,074,613 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,889,000 after buying an additional 7,323 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 13.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 17.9% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 12.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,066,902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $635,776,000 after purchasing an additional 449,754 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Five9 by 12.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIVN traded down $0.43 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,149. Five9 has a twelve month low of $127.15 and a twelve month high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 4.80, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $176.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -226.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Read More: Hold Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.