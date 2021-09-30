Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.48 EPS

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The retailer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.48), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BBBY traded down $4.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,898,851. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 1.82. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $53.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.77.

In other news, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, for a total transaction of $302,170.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $19.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Bank of America upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley initiated coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

