Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Crane comprises about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Crane were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 2.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 793,830 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,326,000 after purchasing an additional 19,056 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Crane by 3.6% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Crane by 24.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,649,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crane in the second quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Institutional investors own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.12. 6,823 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,133. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.86 and its 200 day moving average is $94.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $796.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $736.45 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

CR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.23.

In other Crane news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

