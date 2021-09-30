Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 30.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,463,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,683 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up about 2.8% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alibaba Group worth $331,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $148.07. The stock had a trading volume of 421,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,898,900. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.09. The firm has a market cap of $402.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $144.44 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $14.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. CLSA dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $254.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

Further Reading: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.