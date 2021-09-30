The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Shares Bought by Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC grew its stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,492 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 1.72% of The Swiss Helvetia Fund worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Swiss Helvetia Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Swiss Helvetia Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 126,990 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWZ remained flat at $$9.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,991. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.52. The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.67 and a 1 year high of $10.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.1376 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.01%.

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

