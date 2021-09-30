DRW Securities LLC Has $5.06 Million Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

DRW Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the period. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 49,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 46,082 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,477,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares during the last quarter. Financial Life Advisors raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 114,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,590,000 after purchasing an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,940,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,882,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,768,000 after purchasing an additional 421,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $144.23. 1,403,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,866,480. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $164.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.27.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.