DRW Securities LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 230,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,040,000. iShares MSCI China ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of DRW Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCHI. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000.

Shares of MCHI traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $67.54. 267,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,842,912. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. iShares MSCI China ETF has a one year low of $65.56 and a one year high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

