BMO Capital Markets Cuts First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$13.50

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$14.25 to C$13.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 42.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$16.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$32.35.

Shares of FM stock traded up C$0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$23.48. 1,079,345 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,347,026. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of C$11.26 and a 1-year high of C$35.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The firm has a market capitalization of C$16.22 billion and a PE ratio of 39.98.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. Research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

