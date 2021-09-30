African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of AGG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. 330,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,038. African Gold Group has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.
About African Gold Group
