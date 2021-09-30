African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) Price Target Raised to C$0.80

African Gold Group (CVE:AGG) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$0.60 to C$0.80 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 433.33% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of AGG traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.15. 330,016 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,038. African Gold Group has a 1 year low of C$0.11 and a 1 year high of C$0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.98 million and a P/E ratio of -2.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.15.

About African Gold Group

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

