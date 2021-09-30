DRW Securities LLC Purchases 1,065 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. DRW Securities LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 20.2% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 21,882,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,828,000 after acquiring an additional 3,680,812 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.7% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,626,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 23.2% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,617,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICE traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $115.79. 62,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,337,815. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.41 and a 1-year high of $122.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $118.86 and a 200 day moving average of $116.53.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 32.25% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

In related news, CAO James W. Namkung sold 1,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $226,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total value of $240,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 116,682 shares of company stock worth $13,674,010. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICE. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

