The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Shares Acquired by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 848.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of The Trade Desk by 1,334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in The Trade Desk by 2,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 900.0% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 804.8% during the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 291.8% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $683,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,830 shares in the company, valued at $14,487,053.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 3,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.30, for a total transaction of $291,810.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,328 shares of company stock valued at $3,231,805. Insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Trade Desk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.77.

NASDAQ:TTD traded up $1.83 on Thursday, reaching $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 88,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,709,412. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.71 and a 1-year high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.28.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The Trade Desk had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The company had revenue of $279.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 100.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

