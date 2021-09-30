Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust Trims Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 86,092 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 84,528 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 3.5% of Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust’s holdings in Adobe were worth $50,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,070 shares of the software company’s stock worth $12,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,245,764 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,657,769,000 after purchasing an additional 189,429 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 0.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 20,452 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.3% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 374,802 shares of the software company’s stock worth $219,486,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its position in Adobe by 5.9% in the second quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 10,190 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,968,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gloria Chen sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $659.63, for a total transaction of $27,704.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,804,082.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total value of $24,810,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,779 shares of company stock valued at $27,799,424 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Adobe stock traded down $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $574.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,898. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $273.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $638.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $561.91. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $420.78 and a twelve month high of $673.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The software company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Adobe from $660.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Adobe from $660.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Adobe from $735.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. lifted their price target on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $679.57.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

