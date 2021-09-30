Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Decreases Stock Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,780,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,918 shares during the quarter. Nestlé accounts for 10.3% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $1,219,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 80.9% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 26.3% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

OTCMKTS NSRGY traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $120.31. The stock had a trading volume of 170,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,901. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.85 and its 200 day moving average is $122.16. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $104.50 and a twelve month high of $128.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36.

NSRGY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nestlé currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

