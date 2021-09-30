SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 402,141 Shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1,574.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 427,685 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,141 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $61,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Xilinx by 83.2% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 81.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 212 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xilinx news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 14,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $2,221,012.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,912.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catia Hagopian sold 2,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,877,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,289 shares of company stock valued at $4,546,012. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.71.

Shares of XLNX traded up $3.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $152.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,744. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $149.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.17. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.96 and a fifty-two week high of $160.40.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. The company had revenue of $878.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

