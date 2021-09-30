SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 7,106 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,086 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 7,106 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.26% of Zendesk worth $45,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Zendesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 86.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Zendesk in the second quarter worth $58,000. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In other news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman Gennaro sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.72, for a total transaction of $688,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $15,130,882 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ZEN traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 27,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,537. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.96. Zendesk, Inc. has a one year low of $101.17 and a one year high of $166.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of -62.41 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $318.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.17 million. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 18.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.88%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.