SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 61,518 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 154,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 1.8% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $377,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Covey Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 314.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,776,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $4.01 on Thursday, reaching $2,691.08. The stock had a trading volume of 67,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,797. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,781.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,483.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,433.23 and a 12 month high of $2,925.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,846.21.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.