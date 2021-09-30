Decentral Games One Day Volume Reaches $1.99 Million (DG)

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. One Decentral Games coin can now be bought for approximately $220.57 or 0.00509895 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Decentral Games has traded 11.7% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market cap of $73.30 million and $1.99 million worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002311 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00064821 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00103510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.40 or 0.00137307 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,048.76 or 0.99516861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,992.61 or 0.06918079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00763093 BTC.

Decentral Games was first traded on November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 332,324 coins. Decentral Games’ official website is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

