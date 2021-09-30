Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.100-$5.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEF. KeyCorp increased their target price on Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Greif from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Greif currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.40.

Shares of NYSE GEF traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,219. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. Greif has a fifty-two week low of $35.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Greif will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Greif’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

