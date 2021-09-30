Analysts Set Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Target Price at $77.75

Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMND shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Lemonade from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lemonade from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE LMND traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $65.83. 27,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,945. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.80 and a beta of 1.95. Lemonade has a 1 year low of $46.60 and a 1 year high of $188.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.02). Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 188.22%. The company had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lemonade will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $39,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 38.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lemonade by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 5.7% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Lemonade by 3.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 4.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 27.2% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

