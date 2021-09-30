$0.09 EPS Expected for Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Gogo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Gogo reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 181.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gogo will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gogo.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOGO shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gogo from $16.50 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gogo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.10.

Gogo stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.83. The company had a trading volume of 221,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,860. Gogo has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Gogo in the first quarter worth $73,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gogo by 50.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,333 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo in the 1st quarter worth about $1,622,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Gogo by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,306 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

