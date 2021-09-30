JFG Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BGRN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 12.5% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,308. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.93 and a one year high of $56.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.01.

