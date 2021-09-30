Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 131,159 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,080 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,159 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,358 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,781,707 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $89,299,000 after buying an additional 206,249 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,141,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $57,927,000 after buying an additional 36,543 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,711,351 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $386,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,123 shares in the last quarter. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Uber Technologies stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $44.84. 489,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,210,467. The company has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.56 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.11. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $328,315.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.63.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

