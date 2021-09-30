Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 142,819 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,961,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142,819 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $52,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,516,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after buying an additional 689,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,396,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,438,000 after purchasing an additional 575,481 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after acquiring an additional 93,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on EPAC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE EPAC traded down $0.73 on Thursday, reaching $20.95. 1,731 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,571. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $145.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. Enerpac Tool Group’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services; and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

