Ground Swell Capital LLC Invests $34,000 in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in Aurora Mobile Limited (NASDAQ:JG) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Mobile in the 1st quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Aurora Mobile by 3,195.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 89,974 shares during the period. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Mobile stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.65. 13,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,283. Aurora Mobile Limited has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $11.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aurora Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Aurora Mobile from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobile big data solutions platform. It also offers mobile apps and core in-app functionalities needed by developers, including push notification, instant messaging, analytics, sharing, and short message service (SMS). The company was founded by Wei Dong Lou and Chen Fei in 2011 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

