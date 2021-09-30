Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage Co. (NYSE:CMO) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMO. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capstead Mortgage during the first quarter valued at $8,842,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,204,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,410,000 after buying an additional 722,082 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 142.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 745,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 437,465 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 131.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 564,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,468,000 after buying an additional 321,073 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Capstead Mortgage by 1,478.8% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 172,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 161,400 shares during the period. 71.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CMO traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.73. 4,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,168. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.68 and its 200-day moving average is $6.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.98 million, a P/E ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.11, a quick ratio of 21.43 and a current ratio of 21.42. Capstead Mortgage Co. has a 12-month low of $5.06 and a 12-month high of $7.00.

Capstead Mortgage (NYSE:CMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.05). Capstead Mortgage had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 74.89%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capstead Mortgage Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Capstead Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstead Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

Capstead Mortgage Company Profile

Capstead Mortgage Corp. operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust. It invests in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting of adjustable-rate mortgage securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, or by an agency of the federal government.

