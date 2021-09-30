Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,900,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Express by 208.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 126,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 85,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Express by 154.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 254,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 154,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXPR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of EXPR stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.73. 257,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,051,630. The stock has a market cap of $316.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.84. Express, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.57 and a 52-week high of $13.97.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $457.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. Express had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 5,411.93%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Express, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

