8,095 Shares in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Acquired by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,039,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,476,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841,155 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 71,304,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,758,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822,558 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 62,923,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,434,589,000 after purchasing an additional 8,271,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,800,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,754,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240,323 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 48,443,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,462 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,658,008. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $23.12 and a 52 week high of $44.04. The stock has a market cap of $356.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 38.50%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

