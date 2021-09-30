Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $35,000 Position in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ:FTFT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $1,065,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Future FinTech Group by 324.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 195,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 149,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the second quarter valued at about $560,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Future FinTech Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,014,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Future FinTech Group by 28,733.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 120,395 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTFT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.07. 29,346 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,892,207. Future FinTech Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.34.

Future FinTech Group (NASDAQ:FTFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.94 million during the quarter. Future FinTech Group had a negative net margin of 1,411.98% and a negative return on equity of 64.10%.

About Future FinTech Group

Future FinTech Group, Inc is a blockchain e-commerce and financial technology company. The company’s operations include a blockchain-based online shopping mall platform, Chain Cloud Mall (“”CCM””), a cross-border e-commerce platform (NONOGIRL), an incubator for blockchain based application projects, and a digital payment system “”DCON””.

