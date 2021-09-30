2,928 Shares in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) Bought by Ground Swell Capital LLC

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000. Invesco Solar ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 2,213.1% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 28,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 88.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 33,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Solar ETF by 36.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 174,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after acquiring an additional 46,737 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF in the first quarter valued at $368,000.

Shares of TAN stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. The stock had a trading volume of 17,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,523. Invesco Solar ETF has a 12-month low of $63.11 and a 12-month high of $125.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.49.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

