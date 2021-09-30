Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,334 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Comcast makes up approximately 1.4% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,732,709 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $526,637,000 after buying an additional 9,046,516 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 10.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,894,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,862,101,000 after buying an additional 5,155,779 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 219,742,386 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $11,891,228,000 after buying an additional 3,887,251 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 283.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,767,366 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $257,962,000 after buying an additional 3,524,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 103.1% in the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 83,800 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,535,000 after buying an additional 2,766,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Comcast from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Comcast in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.86.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $56.20. The company had a trading volume of 841,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,178,886. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a 200 day moving average of $57.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $257.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.02. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $40.97 and a 1-year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $28.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.14 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 38.31%.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

