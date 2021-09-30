Ground Swell Capital LLC Makes New $417,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 2.0% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,721,000 after purchasing an additional 55,553 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 298,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,836,000 after acquiring an additional 64,928 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $183.14. 649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 446,024. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.16 and its 200-day moving average is $184.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $128.76 and a one year high of $192.81.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

See Also: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.