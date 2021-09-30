Sentivate (SNTVT) Hits Market Cap of $21.94 Million

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Sentivate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. Sentivate has a total market cap of $21.94 million and approximately $367,232.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00054412 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002318 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00117883 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00011615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.98 or 0.00169212 BTC.

Sentivate Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,583,525,479 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com . Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

Sentivate Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sentivate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

