Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Receives $20.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Veru from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

In other Veru news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 24.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Veru by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,082,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,945,000 after buying an additional 156,848 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veru by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,088,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 78,203 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,325,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in Veru by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 1,127,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,099,000 after buying an additional 427,509 shares during the last quarter. 30.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VERU stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.62. The stock had a trading volume of 14,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,156,481. Veru has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $688.34 million, a PE ratio of -856.14 and a beta of 0.63.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.98 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veru Company Profile

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

