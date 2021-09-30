Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) Receives $25.85 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.85.

A number of research firms recently commented on ACBI. Raymond James downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 price target on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th. Truist lowered their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, Director James H. Graves sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $201,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,326.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $7,040,000. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $3,552,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 213.1% during the second quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 187,626 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 127,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,623,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,120,000 after acquiring an additional 63,836 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $1,437,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACBI traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.65. 2,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.07 million, a PE ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $28.93.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $29.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.23 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 38.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

