Smart Portfolios LLC Has $8.91 Million Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Smart Portfolios LLC lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,558 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Smart Portfolios LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1,777.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,126,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,942,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,060 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth $99,125,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876,426 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,396,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,887,000.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.72 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 3,522,162 shares. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.73.

