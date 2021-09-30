Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TLTZY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Tele2 AB (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.75.

Tele2 AB (publ) stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.02. The company had a trading volume of 659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,181. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.04. Tele2 AB has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $7.78. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.50.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 28.33% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $787.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB engages in the provision of mobile communication services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden Consumer, Sweden Business, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Croatia, Germany, Internet of Things, and Other. It offers mobile telephony and handset related data services, mobile broadband, fixed broadband and telephony, fixed voice and broadband, and network connectivity.

