Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Essity AB (publ) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.00.

Shares of Essity AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$31.28 on Thursday. 55 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094. Essity AB has a 1-year low of $29.60 and a 1-year high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.23.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

